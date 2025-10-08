Parkland Corporation Announces Election Deadline for the Sunoco Arrangement 

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Parkland Corporation (“Parkland”, “we”, the “Company”, or “our”) (TSX: PKI) announced today that the deadline for registered holders of common shares of Parkland (the “Company Shares”) to make elections in respect of the consideration receivable pursuant to the previously announced Sunoco Arrangement1 is 5:00 P.M. (Calgary time) on October 17, 2025 (the “Election Deadline”).

For complete instructions, please refer to the letter of transmittal and election form previously mailed to registered shareholders on September 11, 2025 and the associated press release issued by the Company on the same day, each available on www.parkland.ca and the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Beneficial (non-registered) shareholders whose Company Shares are registered in the name of an intermediary such as a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company, trustee, nominee or other intermediary should not use the letter of transmittal but rather should contact their intermediary for instructions and assistance in depositing their Company Shares and electing the form of consideration they wish to receive. Every intermediary has its own procedures with respect to the election and may have an earlier election deadline.

The Sunoco Arrangement is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to obtaining certain remaining regulatory approvals and the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

_________________________________________ 1 On May 5, 2025, Parkland announced that it entered into an arrangement agreement (as amended by an amending agreement dated May 26, 2025) with Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) (“Sunoco”), SunocoCorp LLC (formerly, NuStar GP Holdings LLC), and 2709716 Alberta ULC (formerly, 2709716 Alberta Ltd.) (the “Purchaser”), pursuant to which Sunoco, through the Purchaser, will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Company Shares by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under Section 193 of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) in a cash and equity transaction.

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland is a leading international fuel distributor, marketer, and convenience retailer with safe and reliable operations in twenty-six countries across the Americas. Our retail network meets the fuel, and convenience needs of everyday consumers. Our commercial operations provide businesses with fuel to operate, complete projects and better serve their customers. In addition to meeting our customers’ needs for essential fuels, Parkland provides a range of choices to help them lower their environmental impact, including manufacturing and blending renewable fuels, ultra-fast EV charging, a variety of solutions for carbon credits and renewables, and solar power. With approximately 4,000 retail and commercial locations across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean region, we have developed supply, distribution, and trading capabilities to accelerate growth and business performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward looking statements”). When used in this press release, the words “expect”, “may”, “shall”, “will”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, the Election Deadline, the completion of the Sunoco Arrangement and the expected timing thereof, the receipt of the remaining key regulatory approvals that are a condition to completing the Sunoco Arrangement and the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Parkland does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by securities laws. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks, assumptions and uncertainties including, but not limited to: general economic, regulatory, market and business conditions; the completion of the Sunoco Arrangement on anticipated terms and the closing date thereof, or at all, including obtaining certain remaining regulatory approvals and the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions; Parkland’s ability to execute its business strategy; action by other persons or companies; the consideration to be received by Parkland shareholders is subject to proration, maximum amounts and adjustments, such that a Parkland shareholder may not receive all of the consideration in the form that they elect to receive; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Parkland. See also the risks and uncertainties described under the headings “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” in Parkland’s current Annual Information Form dated March 5, 2025, under the headings “Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” in the Q2 Management’s Discussion and Analysis dated August 5, 2025, and under the heading “Risk Factors” in Parkland’s management information circular and proxy statement dated May 26, 2025, each as filed on SEDAR+ and available on Parkland’s website at www.parkland.ca.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.