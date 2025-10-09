Bahamas Grid Company Reports Strong Early Progress on Foundational Grid Upgrade Project

Early results show the project is already transforming electricity delivery, with outages declining sharply and thousands of customers now experiencing enhanced service quality.
Building a Stronger, More Resilient Grid
Progress on the $130 million initiative is well ahead of schedule—28% faster than planned—with major infrastructure improvements completed or underway:
- 144 new steel poles installed, replacing aging wooden structures and providing Category 5 hurricane-grade resilience.
- 153,120 feet of transmission cable reconductored with double-sized wire to accommodate future load growth and new generation sources.
- 42,240 feet of distribution cable reconductored to remediate system vulnerabilities and support expanding customer demand.
- Three new substations under construction to enhance system protection and enable rerouting of power to prevent large-scale outages.
Leveraging Smart Technologies to Reduce Outages
The deployment of advanced grid technologies is delivering measurable results in outage reduction and faster response times:
- 47 IntelliRupters installed on high-risk feeders to reduce both the number of outages and the customers affected by them.
- 137,280 feet of OPGW fiber cable replaced to enable remote operations, protection devices, and the integration of smart technologies across the grid.
- A new integrated Work Management System is being implemented to track upgrades and customer connections while providing real-time outage response — a first for The Bahamas.
Direct Public Benefits Already Visible
The positive impact of these upgrades is being felt by homes and businesses across New Providence:
- 49,000 homes in historically outage-prone areas are now experiencing far fewer interruptions.
- 16,000 homes have benefited from load-balancing efforts that improve power quality and extend the lifespan of home appliances.
- Proactive patrols and maintenance on 70 circuit miles of high-risk areas are reducing potential storm damage before it occurs.
- 86% reduction in outages for customers downstream of IntelliRupters.
Six months into implementation, the Foundational Grid Upgrade Project is already delivering measurable reliability improvements, laying the groundwork for a more secure and sustainable energy system for New Providence.
