(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 29, 2020 the US Capitol building is seen on a cold and sunny winter day as Congress is in session in Washington. – The US Congress on January 1, 2021 dealt Donald Trump a humiliating blow, voting in his final weeks in office to override his veto of a sweeping defense bill — the first time lawmakers have done so during his presidency.With more than 80 of the 100 senators voting to override, well more than the two-thirds required, the Republican-controlled Senate approved the $740.5 billion National Defense Authorization Act to fund the military for fiscal 2021. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP)