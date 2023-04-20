Construction Set To Begin Soon On St. Vincent’s First Marriott Hotel

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. April 18, 2023: Construction of St. Vincent’s first Marriott hotel is set to begin in the coming months, with work expected to start in June or July. The hotel, which will be located in the capital city of Kingstown, is expected to bring a significant boost to the country’s tourism industry.

The Marriott hotel will be built on the site of the former Cable and Wireless building, which was destroyed in a fire in 2002. The hotel will have 150 rooms and will offer a range of amenities for guests, including a restaurant, a bar, and a swimming pool.

The project is being developed by the Caribbean Developers (St. Vincent) Limited, a joint venture between local investors and Marriott International. The developers have said that the project will create jobs and help to stimulate economic growth in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In a statement, the developers said, “We are excited to bring the Marriott brand to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and to contribute to the growth of the country’s tourism industry. The hotel will offer world-class amenities and services, and we believe it will be a great asset to the local community.”

The construction of the Marriott hotel is part of a larger effort by the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to develop the country’s tourism industry. The government has identified tourism as a key sector for economic growth and has been working to attract more visitors to the country.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is known for its natural beauty, with pristine beaches, lush rainforests, and crystal-clear waters. The country has a rich cultural heritage and is home to a vibrant music scene, making it an attractive destination for travelers.

The construction of the Marriott hotel is expected to bring more tourists to the country and help to create new job opportunities for local residents. The hotel is set to open in 2023, and the developers have said that they are committed to working closely with the local community to ensure that the project has a positive impact on the local economy and environment.

The Marriott hotel is expected to be a major asset for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, helping to put the country on the map as a top destination for travelers from around the world. With its world-class amenities and services, the hotel is sure to be a hit with visitors looking for a luxurious and unforgettable vacation experience.