Saint Lucia repositions Citizenship Programme under new slogan “Beyond the Passport”: CS Global Partners

CARIBPR WIRE, London, July 14, 2022: The citizenship by investment programme of Saint Lucia is one of the youngest economic citizenship programmes in the Caribbean. The government has set up a dedicated Citizenship by Investment Board that oversees all the operations and assists investors while facilitating unmatched benefits for the country and its people.

The Saint Lucia Citizenship by Investment Programme Unit, a statutory body of the government is marketing and repositioning the programme under a new slogan called “Beyond the Passport.”

The Head of the Citizenship by Investment Programme Unit, Mc Claude Emmanuel said the unit is making the programme more effective for locals as well as for investors. He noted that the funds generated by the CIP of Saint Lucia are used for the development of the country, and the impact must benefit every Saint Lucian.

“Funds generated by the CIP are important for Saint Lucia. The government generates revenue from the donation offered through the programme, which is then spent on different development projects island wide. The revenue benefits social sectors, such as schools, healthcare, roads and housing,” said Mc Claude Emmanuel.

He further explained the importance of different investment options, including the National Economic Development Fund, which is also known as the Fund Option, “For the country, the Citizenship by Investment Programme holds immense importance.”

Saint Lucia’s Citizenship by Investment programme is the latest in the Caribbean region and is on par with some of the best programmes in the region. Launched in 2016, Saint Lucia has performed exceptionally well in the 2021 CBI Index, published by the PWM Magazine of Financial Times. It came out top in three pillars of excellence, namely minimum investment outlay, mandatory travel or residence and ease of processing.

Saint Lucia has been moving ahead with plans to position itself as a notable alternative to global investors in the investment mobility industry. As the world is dealing with uncertainty, entrepreneurs have been looking for stable, safe as well as peaceful destinations in which to move or start their businesses. Economic citizenship is the right choice for them. Investors can protect and grow their wealth by investing in alternative citizenship, which helps in portfolio diversification as well as wealth planning.

An investor can apply for alternative citizenship of Saint Lucia through the National Economic Fund Investment, most commonly known as the Fund Option under which the investors contribute to the country’s socio-economic development. The minimum investment under this investment option is USD 100,000.

The CIP of Saint Lucia is backed by a strong, robust and vigorous due diligence check process. The Saint Lucia government has been working closely with regional and international third-party firms to conduct background checks. The Programme is one of the most transparent in the industry, giving investors and partners access to information on how funds are used.

Citizenship by Investment Programme of Saint Lucia provides the following benefits, including:

Makes the investor a global citizen.

Assists the applicant in portfolio diversification and wealth planning.

Helps in expanding business overseas.

Provides citizenship for life, which can be passed on to future generations.

Gives an opportunity to spend the rest of their life in a peaceful and safe environment.

The investor can apply for the alternative citizenship of Saint Lucia via the following steps:

Step 1: Completion of the application by applicants.

Step 2: Submit the application at the CIP Portal

Step 3: The Documents are then verified by the CIP Unit and undergo a strong due-diligence process.

Step 4: The board takes a decision on the selection and rejection of the application.

Step 5: The certification is the last process of the application.

About Saint Lucia:

Saint Lucia is a small, mountainous Eastern Caribbean Island. It is 21 miles south of Martinique and 26 miles north of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, all part of the Caribbean Sea’s Lesser Antilles islands. Saint Lucia’s lush landscape has a tropical rainforest with two lava spires called Pitons, which are the standout natural features.

The small island country is one of the world’s most beautiful and well-known destinations for travel enthusiasts. The attention of the travellers is largely drawn by the island’s majestic Piton Mountains, refreshing waterfalls, spectacular hiking trails, drive-in volcano, beautiful beaches, as well as exclusive restaurants.

The island is fondly called the Helen of the West as its beauty is comparable to Helen of Troy.

With regional specialities including pepperpots, langouste, and bouyon, Saint Lucia is a well-known Caribbean destination for those who enjoy trying new foods from different cultures. Seafood-based cuisine and locally cultivated products from farms to tables define the island’s culinary heritage.

Many people love travelling to the Caribbean country for its rich cuisines and organic agro products. The local food is influenced by French, East Indian and British dishes. The National Dish of Saint Lucia is Green Fig and Saltfish. The dish is typically prepared on weekends as well as especially during the Creole Day Festival, which is hosted in October.

Not only that, but Saint Lucia also endeavours to have its own coffee speciality in the region, which according to Deputy Prime Minister Ernest Hilaire will boom the tourism sector. He recently led discussions with an investor named Olmedo Vill, who aims to recommence coffee production in the country. He said over 13,000 plants will be cultivated by 2024. Not many people know that in the late 1700s, Saint Lucia and Martinique produced more than half of all coffee consumed in Europe. The country had more than 9 million coffee plants by the 1800s because of the country’s cool, shaded, volcanic ground and which is infused with citrus and spices.

Saint Lucia’s beautiful mountains, jungles, coasts, and historic locations showcase history and beauty and a great sense of living poetry add more touch to its tranquil environment.