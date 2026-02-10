ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPANDS ITS ARTIST DISCOVERY PROGRAM ON LEGEND OF THE SEAS

The vacation brand’s art program will spotlight up-and-coming artists on the newest family vacation

MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — The evolution of Royal Caribbean’s Artist Discovery Program continues on board the newest Icon Class vacation, Legend of the Seas, this summer. Designed to provide local, emerging artists with the opportunity to showcase their work to global audiences, the program has expanded to give artists across the Caribbean and Central America the opportunity to display their work for millions of vacationers who will set sail for years to come. Artists can send their submissions starting today through March 1 here.

“Our Artist Discovery Program is a testament to how Royal Caribbean creates culturally immersive experiences for guests, connecting vacationers of all ages with the destinations we visit around the world,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean. “We’re excited to expand the program to include emerging artists from Central America alongside the Caribbean and increase the number of locations for large-scale murals on Legend from four to six, creating more opportunities for artists to highlight the diverse destinations we visit through their work.”

Selected artists will be commissioned to paint large-scale murals that will create a visually immersive experience for guests in six highly visible locations on board Legend including: the Royal Promenade neighborhood, Legend’s embarkation area, the Suite Sundeck Lobby and Suite Sundeck. Redefining how art lives, moves and inspires at sea, the program will celebrate the creative spirit of the Caribbean and Central America.

Artists interested in joining the Artist Discovery program must submit:

Five samples of conceptual work: The work must be original and may not currently be published or on display.

A brief artist statement that helps explain their work, inspiration and other details regarding the pieces submitted.

A copy of their resume.

The next cohort of budding artists will join those whose work has appeared on Icon of the Seas, Starof the Seas and at the vacation brand’s newly opened exclusive destination Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in Nassau, The Bahamas. The Artist Discovery Programs on Icon and Star highlighted artists from the Caribbean emulating the rhythm and vibrance of the region, while the program at Royal Beach Club Paradise Island exclusively showcased local Bahamian talent, capturing the unique energy and spirit of The Bahamas.

Legend will level up European summers in 2026 with 7-night Western Mediterranean adventures from Barcelona, Spain, and Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy. The bold adventures on board continue on shore, whether it’s stepping back in time at Rome’s Colosseum, feasting on flavors from the fishing villages of Provence (Marseille), France, or diving into the local cultures of Naples, Italy, and Palma De Mallorca, Spain. In November 2026, Legend will make its grand Caribbean debut in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with 6-night Western Caribbean getaways and 8-night Southern Caribbean vacations to the beaches of Oranjestad, Aruba, and Willemstad, Curacao. Plus, every Caribbean vacation visits Royal Caribbean’s top-rated Perfect Day at CocoCay, featuring turquoise blue waters and beaches, a thrilling waterpark, pools, swim-up bars and more.

Additional information on the Artist Discovery Program can be found here.

About Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean

, part of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has delivered memorable vacations for more than 50 years. The cruise line’s game-changing ships and exclusive destinations revolutionize vacations with industry-leading innovations and an all-encompassing combination of experiences, from thrills and ways to chill, to dining and entertainment, for every type of family and vacationer. Voted “Best Cruise Line Overall” for 23 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards, Royal Caribbean makes memories with adventurers across more than 300 destinations in 80 countries on all seven continents, including the vacation brand’s Perfect Day at CocoCay and Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in The Bahamas, plus four new signature destinations joining the growing lineup by 2027.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on X and visit www.RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to book, vacationers can visit www.RoyalCaribbean.com, call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN or contact their travel advisor.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2890408/Royal_Caribbean_International_Artist_Discovery_Program.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2890409/ROYAL_CARIBBEAN_Legend_of_the_Seas.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2514377/5780040/RCI_Brand_Logo.jpg