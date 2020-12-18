Caribbean Celebration Of The US’ First Female Caribbean American Vice President Scheduled Ahead Of The 59th Presidential Inauguration

CaribPR Wire, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Dec. 18, 2020: Caribbean American voters turned out in huge numbers to select the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris ticket on November 3, 2020. On Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend, January 17, 2021, they will be an impressive gathering in cyberspace with some of the Caribbean’s most notable artistes, dignitaries, and organizations globally to mark another dynamic moment in history – the pending swearing in of Harris as the first black and female, Caribbean-American US vice-president at the 59th Presidential inauguration.

Invest Caribbean, the number one global private sector, investment agency of the Caribbean, has initiated the Caribbean American Action Network, (CAAN), a collective of Caribbean American and Caribbean organizations, to present a live, virtual, Caribbean inauguration party under the theme: “Celebrating #CaribbeanAmericanKamala.”

This dynamic, virtual celebration is set to feature signature performances from some of the Caribbean’s top entertainers, including Jamaican-born dancehall star, Flourgon, who in January settled a USD 300 million lawsuit with Miley Cyrus for his 1988 Jamaican chart-topping hit single, ‘We Run Things.’

It will be co-hosted by the first Black woman in a James Bond movie, Trina Parks, whose roots extend to Barbados, through her mother, and to Antigua through her grandparents.

Also set to perform will be Barbados’ own Soca King, Edwin Yearwood of ‘All Aboard’ fame; Krosfyah of “Pump Me Up” fame; as well as rising stars, Toni Norville and Kirk Brown; Jamaican gospel singer Joan Meyers, of ‘Can’t Even Walk’ fame; independent Jamaican artiste Janine Jkuhl of ‘Sway’ fame, Owen Dalhouse who recently released ‘Heal the Soul of America;’ as well as the famous Fab Five Band, also of Jamaica and Guyanese Menes De Griot and Shanto, along with Frankie McIntosh, Maxie Gouevia and Rashid Thorpe. De Griot, an African spiritual leader, herbalist, and master drummer who has performed at the Million Women March and Tribute to The Ancestors, will open the event with a powerful pouring of libation to the ancestors, followed by a group performance on drums.

Top speakers bringing messages of congratulations and greetings include Congressman Adriano Espaillat of NY, one of only a few Caribbean born US Congressmembers; the Vice Chancellor of the University of the West Indies, Sir Hilary Beckles; Chair of the CARICOM Consular Corps of New York, Counsel General of Barbados to NY, O. St. E. Mackie Holder; Dr. Michelle Chester, the corporate director Employee Health Services at Northwell Health who delivered the first COVID-19 vaccine in the US, and several Caribbean Diaspora leaders, including ICN CEO and CAAN’s founder, Felicia J. Persaud; President of ICN and CAAN co-founder, Dr. Sheila Newton Moses; Caribbean Immigrant Services founder, Irwine Clare, Sr., O.D.; Global Village Book Publishing LLC’s Aubry Padmore; Coalition for the Preservation of Reggae Music’s Carlyle McKetty and Esther Austin of Esther Austin Global.

The Vice President-Elect, Kamala Harris, is expected to deliver a message of her own to the Caribbean Diaspora and Caribbean people globally.

“This is a historic moment for us as Caribbean people in these United States, who have been here since slavery and we are convinced that VP-elect Harris represents the best interest of all Americans, inclusive of those who share her Caribbean ancestry,” said the brainchild of the event, Caribbean-America immigrant, journalist, entrepreneur, and advocate,” Felicia J. Persaud. “America and the Caribbean region have always enjoyed a positive working diplomacy and no doubt, this will be reinforced, as we now have a strong ally in the White house. We are proud that she is one of us.”

“Not only did Caribbean voters help to elect the first female, Caribbean American US Vice-President, but now we are marking this moment, in the history of the Caribbean Diaspora memorable, and making it known globally, that she is not only, African American, Indian American, but Caribbean American with a rich heritage,” added Dr. Sheila Moses Newton.

The live stream will kick-off at 7 p.m. EST on January 17, 2021 on the Facebook, Twitter and YouTube platforms of One Caribbean Television, (OCTV), as well as on Radio 102.9FM in Antigua & Barbuda. On Inauguration Day, OCTV will air the event on broadcast television across the Caribbean.

CAAN, The Caribbean American Action Network, and an initiative of Invest Caribbean, marks the coming together of several Caribbean Diaspora organizations to country to serve the millions of Caribbean Americans in the US, in the areas of civic engagement, civil rights and immigration, business funding and grants and health. CANN is a call to action for all Caribbean immigrants and Caribbean Americans, and for others to join us and come together in the best interests of the US and the Caribbean region.

Sponors include: Team Jamaica Bickle, Coalition For The Preservation Of Reggae Music, Global Village Book Publishing, LLC, Esther Austin Global, One Caribbean Television, News Americas News Network, CaribPR Wire, Hard Beat Communications, The Haitian Times, Radio 102.9FM. For partnership opportunities contact joe at hardbeatcommunications.com.

