Powertranz and Bluefin add support for MultiLink J.E.T.S. debit card in Jamaica

Bluefin and Powertranz, who already provide the first and only integrated self-service kiosks supporting MSR, EMV, NFC and PCI-validated P2PE in the Caribbean, can now support J.E.T.S. debit card

CaribPR Wire, Hamilton, Bermuda and Atlanta, GA, Thurs, June 9, 2022: Bluefin, the leading provider of data and payment security technologies including PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) solutions, and Powertranz, the local leader in Card Present gateway/payment processing for the Caribbean, announced support of local Jamaican debit card, J.E.T.S., together with the first secure, self-integrated contactless kiosks with validated P2PE for the market.

The companies introduced the first self-integrated contactless kiosk solution for the Caribbean last year that includes Bluefin as the validated P2PE provider, PowerTranz as the Card Present gateway/payment processor, and NRT kiosks that utilize Advanced Mobile Payments’ 6500 unattended devices.

Bluefin, Powertranz and NRT teamed with acquirer Scotiabank to develop a solution for C&W Communications, the leading telecommunications and entertainment provider in the Caribbean, which included developing the payment application, integrating the device in the kiosk software, and certifying the device with Fiserv for Mastercard, VISA, Discover and AMEX. C&W Communications operates over 100 NRT-Opal bill payment kiosks in 14 countries in the Caribbean.

Now the solution supports the J.E.T.S. MultiLink debit card in Jamaica, a critical part of the financial landscape. J.E.T.S. Limited is an electronic banking service company operating Jamaica’s national debit card network whose registered service brand is “MultiLink”. All J.E.T.S. member institutions, as Issuers, offer their customers access to cash from their own accounts through the MultiLink Network whether at Automated Banking Machines or at Point of Sale terminals. MultiLink supports over 1 million users who use it to draw more than $85 Billion per year.

“We are thrilled to support the Jamaican MultiLink debit card,” said Chris Burns, CEO of Powertranz. “This is a popular card in Jamaica and it was especially important for C&W to have a chip and pin solution to accept all card payments including the J.E.T.S. multilink debit card at the kiosks.”

C&W and its partners are deploying 50 self-service kiosks across Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago, and will continue to deploy additional self-service kiosks across their respective Caribbean markets.

The solution will also support Trinidad and Tobago LINX debit cards later this month. InfoLink Services, the LINX debit card switch operator, is a joint venture between the four major financial institutions in Trinidad and Tobago, and was created to provide a local debit card switching infrastructure. The LINX debit chip card is a co-branded LINX/Visa debit card.

Sherie Forden, Senior Manager, C&W B2C OMNI Channels Eco-Systems said: “We are excited about this partnership with Bluefin and Powertranz. Customers love the ease and convenience of paying via debit card and this initiative will enhance the self-serve experience for FLOW customers who use our kiosks for their Bill Payments and to Top Up their mobile phones.”

“The complexity of a multi-country adoption of a uniform payment solution which supports a transnational utility service provider, an international financial institution, a local-centric payment gateway & processor, and a global Payment Council Industry certified data security provider offers a best of breed partnership to bring integrated self-service kiosks supporting MSR, EMV, NFC and validated P2PE to the Caribbean market,” said Eldred F. Garcia, VP of Security Solutions, Bluefin. “We are very excited to bring the much-needed installation of self-serve kiosks backed by validated PCI-validated P2PE with the inclusion of local debit to this market.”

About Powertranz

Powertranz is a sophisticated Card Present payment platform provider that processes integrated Point of Sale transactions, including EMV and PCI Validated Point to Point Encryption (P2PE), in Bermuda and the Caribbean marketplace. Powertranz is the first provider of PCI Validated P2PE in the Caribbean via its partnership with Bluefin. The company is based in Bermuda, along with its sister company, First Atlantic Commerce. For more information, please visit https://firstatlanticcommerce.com/powertranz/.

About Bluefin

Bluefin is the recognized integrated payments leader in encryption and tokenization technologies that protect payments and sensitive data. The company’s product suite includes solutions for contactless, face-to-face, call center, mobile, Ecommerce and unattended payments and data in the healthcare, higher education, government, and nonprofit industries. The company’s 200 global partners serve 20,000 enterprise and software clients operating in 47 countries. For more information, visit https://www.bluefin.com/.

