PaySett Corporation expands its regional payments partnership with Republic Financial Holdings Limited.

PaySett’s market proven PayBank® and PayCorp® payment solutions will provide key infrastructure to support the bank’s Caribbean expansion.

ATLANTA and PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — PaySett Corporation a global provider of ePayment solutions and Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) announced today an expansion of their partnership to include RFHL’s subsidiaries in the Eastern Caribbean and Sint Maarten. The partnership is expected to continue to increase electronic payments adoption in the region.

Nigel M. Baptiste, President of Republic Financial Holdings Limited.

PaySett’s CEO Benny Cooley commented, “Global and Regional financial institutions like RFHL are leading the way in financial services by standardizing payment software processing across multiple regions. PaySett provides software products PayBank® and PayCorp® to standardize electronic payment processing for regional banks utilizing the bank’s own internal cloud infrastructure environment. This allows a financial institution to better manage operational costs and to streamline the movement of money throughout its organization for their clients.” PayBank® and PayCorp® are part of a suite of products from PaySett that allows for the processing of consumer, corporate, and government payments in a real time or batch environments. According to Mr. Cooley, “We have been collaborating with RFHL for over a decade bringing innovation to the payments space and we are very excited about further collaboration in the Caribbean region.”

Nigel M. Baptiste, President of Republic Financial Holdings Limited stated that “PaySett’s suite of products will provide the wider RFHL Group with a world class, secure, payment processing infrastructure which will enhance the speed and efficiency of our service to our many clients, including those in the Eastern Caribbean and Sint Maarten.”

About PaySett Corporation

Atlanta, Georgia based PaySett Corporation is a global provider of payment software solutions in twenty countries. PaySett provides products/services to assist global financial entities to effectively manage the way money moves throughout their organizations and for their customers. PaySett’s two decades of experience moving payments through national and international payment networks has allowed for the development of advanced payment software for assisting global banks with the capability to enhance their regional and global payment network processing capabilities. Twelve of the top twenty global banks process payments through PaySett software.