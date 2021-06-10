Participant Energy Announces Groundbreaking Construction on Largest Privately-Owned Solar System In Honduras

BERKELEY, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Participant Energy announces the commencement of construction on a 14.7 MW solar array in Honduras. The client, Green Valley Industrial Park, located near San Pedro Sula, is a world-class industrial facility with multinational clients such as Lear Corporation, Simtex, and Gildan Textiles.

Participant Energy, a renewable energy developer based in Northern California, began working in Honduras in 2018 after developing solar in Costa Rica as part of that government’s official solar initiative, Plan Piloto. Nick Goodwin Self, CEO of Participant Energy, stated, “We believe that due to the prestige of the client and the fact that this is largest private commercial solar facility built to date in Honduras, this venture will have a catalytic effect on valuable new markets for renewable energy in this sector.” The PPA will save Green Valley 20 percent on their energy costs from day one. Gustavo Raudales, Director General of Grupo Karims, which owns Green Valley Industrial Park, affirmed, “Participant Energy is meeting the challenge we face here in Honduras to develop not only more affordable energy, but clean renewable energy to help grow Honduras’ rising industrial and commercial development, while remaining conscious of increasing environmental concerns.”

Participant Energy, working with industrial-scale agriculture, has developed some of the largest solar arrays in Northern California. The company is also pioneering agricultural waste-to-energy gasification technology to create clean synthetic fuels from rice hulls, nut shells and bagasse. This produce-gas can also be used with linear gas-powered generators to produce electricity for baseload operations, as well as providing emergency back-up generation during periods of grid destabilization.

