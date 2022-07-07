Mindanao, Once The Worst Conflict Zone In Southeast Asia, Shows The Possibility Of Resolving Global Disputes

CaribPR Wire, WASHINGTON, D.C., Thurs. July 7, 2022: After the end of the Cold War, ethnic-religious identities have emerged as a primary source of conflict. The emergence of new conflict requires a new approach. The achievements of the Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWP), presents a ‘New model of peace’ to the global community.

Mindanao was the site of one the largest conflicts in Southeast Asia. The Moro Islamic Liberation Front, (MILF), was an armed force in Southeast Asia and the Philippine government declared an all-out war resulting in over 120,000 casualties. In October 2012, the government and MILF signed a Framework Agreement on the Bangsamoro due to the intervention of the international community, recognizing Muslim autonomy in Mindanao.

However, the deep-rooted conflict did not end. In September 2013, Antonio Ledesma, former Archbishop of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro, requested Chairman Lee of HWPL to mediate the settlement.

On January 24, 2014, Chairman Lee visited Mindanao and held a Peace Walk, inviting more than 1,000 people including students from Mindanao State University to the City of General Santos. Chairman Lee then asked Fernando Capalla, former Davao Archbishop, and Esmael Mangudadatu, Governor of Maguindanao to sign a peace agreement.

The government and MILF finally agreed on the final annex of the Preliminary Peace Agreement on January 25, 2014. The agreement is to recognize Muslim autonomy and gradually disarm the MILF in the Bangsamoro region in southern Mindanao. This is considered the biggest progress in the 18-year negotiation process. In May of that year, the Parliament began to enter the so-called Bangsamoro Basic Law into the legislative process, and the civil war of Mindanao was over when President Rodrigo Duterte finally signed this Law in August 2018.

The Peace Agreement arbitrated by HWPL was Mindanao’s declaration of permanent peace. Since then, all parties, including local-national politics, religion, and society, have cooperated. With signing MOUs with 70 educational institutions in February 2016, HWPL implemented peace education curricula that has since been presented by the United Nations-UNESCO. HWPL signed an MOU with The Commission on Higher Education in 2018 resulting in 2551 teachers, from 557 educational institutions in the Philippines being trained to teach peace education to up to 23,000 students.

On May 25, 2015, “the 2nd Anniversary of Peace Walk in Commemoration of the Declaration of World Peace ” was held in Buluan, Maguindanao Province. During the January 24th celebrations, MILF Chairman Hon. Ahod Ebrahim declared January 24 as ‘HWPL Day.’ This announcement was to recognize contributions to achieving peace in Mindanao. HWPL Peace Monument was erected on July 19, 2021, in the Barangay Bagua Mother, Cotabato City, Mindanao.

About HWPL

HWPL is a non-governmental organization in South Korea seeking peace and cessation of war and it is registered in special consultative status with the UN Department of Global Communications (DGC) and the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

