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By Stephen Quillen and Zaid Sabah

Published On 14 Apr 202614 Apr 2026

  • The US blockade of Iran’s ports is in effect, but US President Donald Trump says Iranian officials have called and “want to work a deal”.
  • Diplomatic efforts to revive US-Iran talks continue, with Pakistan reportedly offering to host the next round of talks in Islamabad.