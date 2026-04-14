World News
Iran war live: Trump says Tehran wants deal amid US blockade in Hormuz
14 April 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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Published On 14 Apr 202614 Apr 2026
- The US blockade of Iran’s ports is in effect, but US President Donald Trump says Iranian officials have called and “want to work a deal”.
- Diplomatic efforts to revive US-Iran talks continue, with Pakistan reportedly offering to host the next round of talks in Islamabad.
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