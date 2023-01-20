Blue Diamond Resorts Announces the Opening of a Planet Hollywood Beach Resort in Puerto Plata

Planet Hollywood Beach Resort in Puerto Plata The first Planet Hollywood Beach Resort will debut in Puerto Plata

CARIBPR WIRE, TORONTO, Canada, Jan. 20, 2023: In the midst of FITUR 2023, Blue Diamond Resorts, together with the Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic, announced the opening of the first Planet Hollywood Beach Resort that will debut in late 2024 in Puerto Plata. The hotel management company will be one of the main players in the industry as part of the Punta Bergantín relaunch project.

“Following the success of our all-inclusive models in Cancun and Costa Rica, we are proud to continue taking this lifestyle iconic brand to new trendy destinations of high relevance in our property portfolio” said Jordi Pelfort, President, Hotels and Resorts of Sunwing Travel Group. “A Planet Hollywood Beach Resort in Puerto Plata will add great value to Dominican tourism and will be perfectly aligned with the purpose of hotel, real estate, innovation and especially cinematographic development that this great project pursues.”

Located in the northern part of the country, the Punta Bergantín region will offer Resorts, eco-tourism, an 18-hole golf course, a residential development, shopping and even a movie studio. This last concept is very well aligned to the lifestyle concept that Blue Diamond Resorts offers in their Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts in Cancun and Costa Rica.

This new property will feature the signature all-inclusive Vacation Like A Star™ experience and will bring authentic Hollywood memorabilia to the tranquil Bergantín Beach to delight guests of all ages. From modern accommodations to themed restaurants and bars, sparkling pools, day and night entertainment, relaxing treatments at PH Spa and state-of-the-art fitness facilities at PUMPED, this Planet Hollywood Beach Resort will be one of the top vacation choices in the Caribbean.

Blue Diamond Resorts will continue working hand in hand with the Ministry of Tourism for the growth of this important tourism plan that will generate over 83,000 jobs in the region and will contribute new real estate developments such as hotels and resorts, housing units, and even a movie studio that will reinforce the essence of Planet Hollywood.

For more information about Blue Diamond Resorts and Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts visit www.bluediamondresorts.com and www.planethollywoodhotels.com

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 45 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you´re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com

About Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts

Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts bring big-screen excitement to some of the most sought-after locales for an all-inclusive experience, where guests can Vacation Like A Star™. From the pristine shores of Cancun to the tranquil beaches of Costa Rica, these all-ages resorts feature authentic Hollywood memorabilia, a world of flavors, themed entertainment and exclusive activities for the entire family, as well as a premium service with the Star Class™ category for a full A-list treatment. While, Planet Hollywood Adult Scene, offer an all-inclusive adults-only glam getaway (18+) ideal for a romantic escape or a fun-filled adventure with friends that will turn any vacation into the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

This engaging and interactive experience at Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts, includes differentiated brand features and amenities, such as PHabulous Bed™, Plugged In™, Main Event Guarantee™ and star-quality accommodations.

To learn more about Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts, visit www.planethollywoodhotels.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23e8ab06-c3dc-4717-bd23-29de68badc30

Blue Diamond Resorts anuncia la apertura de un Planet Hollywood Beach Resort en Puerto Plata

Planet Hollywood Beach Resort in Puerto Plata El primer Planet Hollywood Beach Resort debutará en Puerto Plata

CARIBPR WIRE, TORONTO, Canada, Jan. 20, 2023: En el marco de FITUR 2023, Blue Diamond Resorts en conjunto con el Ministerio de Turismo de República Dominicana, anunció la apertura del primer Planet Hollywood Beach Resort que debutará a finales de 2024 en Puerto Plata. La compañía de gestión hotelera será uno de los principales actores de la industria en formar parte del proyecto de relanzamiento de Punta Bergantín.

“Tras el éxito de nuestros modelos todo incluido en Cancún y Costa Rica, estamos orgullosos de continuar llevando esta marca icónica de estilo de vida a nuevos destinos de alta relevancia en nuestro portafolio de propiedades”, comentó Jordi Pelfort, Presidente de Hoteles y Resorts de Sunwing Travel Group. “Planet Hollywood Beach Resort en Puerto Plata agregará un gran valor al turismo dominicano y estará perfectamente alineado con el propósito de desarrollo hotelero, inmobiliario, de innovación y sobre todo cinematográfico que persigue este gran proyecto”.

Ubicada en la zona norte del país, la región de Punta Bergantín ofrecerá resorts, ecoturismo, un campo de golf de 18 hoyos, un desarrollo residencial, compras y hasta un estudio de cine. Este último concepto se asemeja al estilo de vida que ofrece Blue Diamond Resorts en sus Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts en Cancún y Costa Rica.

La nueva propiedad contará con la exclusiva experiencia Vacation Like A Star™ todo incluido y traerá auténticas piezas de memorabilia de Hollywood a la tranquila playa de Bergantín para deleitar a huéspedes de todas las edades. Desde habitaciones modernas hasta restaurantes y bares temáticos, piscinas, entretenimiento diurno y nocturno, tratamientos relajantes en PH Spa e instalaciones de fitness de última generación en PUMPED, este Planet Hollywood Beach Resort será una de las mejores opciones vacacionales en el Caribe.

Blue Diamond Resorts continuará trabajando de la mano con el Ministerio de Turismo para el crecimiento de este importante plan turístico que generará más de 83,000 empleos en la región y aportará nuevos desarrollos inmobiliarios como hoteles y resorts, viviendas e incluso un estudio de cine que reforzará la esencia de Planet Hollywood.

Para más información sobre Blue Diamond Resorts y Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts, visite www.bluediamondresorts.com y www.planethollywoodhotels.com

Acerca de Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts cuenta con un portafolio de más de 45 propiedades, que superan las 18,000 habitaciones en 8 países ubicados en los destinos vacacionales más populares del Caribe. Sus 9 marcas hoteleras líderes comprenden al galardonado All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, donde Todos son Familia. Sin importar si son vacaciones entre amigos, padres e hijos, parejas, bodas, retiros corporativos o de incentivos o viajeros solos, todos son familia en estas propiedades que ofrecen servicios personalizados y amenidades exclusivas, tales como All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™ y Sports Event Guarantee™. Para reenfocarse en relaciones y amistades valiosas, Hideaway at Royalton ofrece una experiencia sólo para adultos que incluye una exclusiva gastronomía y alojamiento preferencial para reforzar estar unido bajo el concepto Togetherness entre sus huéspedes. Disfrute a su manera en Royalton CHIC Resorts, una marca todo incluido que bajo su concepto “Party Your Way” brinda una vibrante y efervescente experiencia sólo para adultos para deleitarse con lo inesperado. A Millas de lo Ordinario, Mystique by Royalton ofrece a los viajeros la oportunidad de conectarse con su entorno en una moderna colección de resorts estilo boutique que muestran una vibrante belleza infinita. En Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril promete a huéspedes mayores de 21 años, unas vacaciones únicas Completamente al Natural con todo incluido y acceso a una costa exclusiva para máxima privacidad. Memories Resorts & Spa diseña las mejores experiencias para vacaciones familiares, reunión de amigos o simplemente para relajarse en pareja, mientras que Starfish Resorts ofrece un valor increíble, un entorno impresionante y una rica cultura y herencia. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invita a los huéspedes a vacacionar como las estrellas con Vacation Like a Star™, una experiencia atractiva e interactiva con elementos famosos de la cultura pop de películas, música y deportes icónicos, mientras Escape de los Paparazzi en Planet Hollywood Adult Scene donde sus vacaciones sólo para adultos serán el centro de la fascinación y la atención con glamour y exclusividad.

Para más información acerca de Blue Diamond Resorts, visite www.bluediamondresorts.com

Acerca de Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts

Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts lleva la emoción de la gran pantalla a algunos de los lugares más buscados para una experiencia todo incluido, donde los huéspedes pueden vacacionar como las estrellas con Vacation Like a Star™. Desde las prístinas costas de Cancún hasta las tranquilas playas de Costa Rica, estos resorts para todas las edades cuentan con auténticas piezas de memorabilia de Hollywood, un mundo de sabores, entretenimiento temático y actividades exclusivas para toda la familia, así como un servicio premium con la categoría Star Class™ para un tratamiento completo de famosos. Mientras tanto, Planet Hollywood Adult Scene, ofrece una escapada glamorosa sólo para adultos (18+) con todo incluido, ideal para una escapada romántica o una aventura llena de diversión con amigos que convertirá cualquier vacación en el centro de fascinación y atención con glamour y exclusividad.

Esta experiencia atractiva e interactiva en Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts incluye características y servicios de marca diferenciados, como PHabulous Bed™, Plugged In™, Main Event Guarantee™ y alojamiento de calidad estelar.

Para más información sobre Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts, visite www.planethollywoodhotels.com/es

Una foto asociada con este comunicado de prensa está disponible en: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23e8ab06-c3dc-4717-bd23-29de68badc30/es