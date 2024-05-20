Black And Caribbean Owned Agency Recognized As A Clutch Global Leader For Spring 2024

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Fri. May 24, 2024: Caribbean-owned AD and PR agency, Hard Beat Communications, the black and women owned, global multicultural content creation and distribution agency that is part of ICN Group,today announced its recognition as a 2024 Spring Global Award winner for multi-cultural promotional services on Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Honorees are selected based on their industry expertise and ability to deliver scores that are calculated based on the client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch.

“Hard Beat Communications is honored to be recognized as a 2024 Spring Clutch Global Award winner,” said ICN Group CEO, Guyana-born Caribbean immigrant, Felicia J. Persaud. “This award is a testament to the excellent client work we have delivered this year as recognized through the voice of our customers in their reviews on Clutch. We’re proud to be recognized as a multi-cultural PR and ad agency leader on a global scale. Clutch Global Awards showcases the very best in the B2B services industry worldwide.”

“It is a joy to witness the incredible success of leading companies worldwide on our platform, and an even greater joy to recognize these companies as Clutch Global honorees,” said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO. “Their dedication to delivering next-level services to clients has not only bolstered their own success but empowered numerous clients to thrive as well. In recognizing this spring’s Clutch Global honorees, we aim to showcase industry leaders and encourage connections for Clutch users seeking tailored services to achieve their goals.”

ABOUT HARD BEATHard Beat Communications is an award-winning, multicultural content creation and distribution, woman owned full-service business solutions agency that offers companies all the tools they need to target the multi-cultural market. Hard Beat provides our clients with all the marketing tools they need to reach their diversity goals – from multi-cultural content to distribution, to digital tools and SEO.

Hard Beat is part of the Black market of millions and we can help your brand show up differently in targeting the African American and Caribbean market as well as getting your content to the African, Asian and Latino markets. Our diverse solutions and team can help you easily build your brand through content and media buys in this diverse marketplace.

Hard Beat is part of the ICN Group of Companies that includes CaribPR Wire, News Americas News Network and Invest Caribbean. It knows the Black and Caribbean marketplace like our own hands. Reach your diversity goals with us as your partner.

ABOUT CLUTCH Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.