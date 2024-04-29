Aruba Utility Celebrates Final Takeover of Fourth Wärtsilä Power Plant over 20 Year Partnership

News Americas, ORANJESTAD, Aruba, Fri. May 17, 2024: Technology group Wärtsilä and Water – En Energiebedrijf Aruba N.V. (WEB) will celebrate the final takeover of Recip Phase IV, a 102 MW dual-fuel power plant on the Caribbean island of Aruba. The celebration marks the completion of four power plant projects with Wärtsilä delivered over the past 20 years. Wärtsilä supplied these plants on an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis. WEB’s baseload power production is based on an all-Wärtsilä generating fleet totalling 194 MW.

WEB Aruba’s Recip Phase IV Plant

In 2017, WEB began an earnest effort to diversify its fuel mix with liquefied natural gas (LNG). The Recip Phase IV power plant features six Wärtsilä 18V50DF dual-fuel engines which can operate on both liquid and gaseous fuels, allowing for the transition to cleaner fuels. Initially, the plant will operate on heavy fuel oil (HFO) and transition to LNG as it becomes available on the island. The increased efficiency and transition to LNG will reduce overall emissions from the WEB generating complex.

As WEB continues to add renewables to the island, the flexibility provided by Wärtsilä’s faststarting and stopping engines will enable optimal use of these intermittent resources while ensuring system stability. Renewables, such as wind and solar, are highly variable in their energy production. The flexibility provided by Wärtsilä engine technology will allow for increased adoption of renewables while avoiding grid instability and blackouts, renewable curtailment, and higher system costs.

WEB Aruba has selected the most efficient assets to complement renewables as WEB works to build a reliable, renewable energy future for Aruba. Wärtsilä’s engine power plants have replaced older units with more efficient and flexible generation. The fuel flexibility provided by dual-fuel engines adds resiliency to the company’s system while also allowing for the transition to cleaner fuels and lower emissions.

“We are excited to partner with utilities like WEB who are actively making the energy transition happen. As the Caribbean region works to decarbonise electricity generation, it is crucial to increase system flexibility to manage cost, maintain reliability and optimally enable renewables to perform,” said Jon Rodriguez, Director, Engine Power Plants, North America at Wärtsilä Energy.

The final takeover signing ceremony will take place at the WEB Aruba on 17 May, 2024.

