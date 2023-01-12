YSL’s Lil Gotit and Unfoonk Shade Gunna After Tributing Lil Keed

Gunna announced his return to Hip Hop Music on Tuesday, but the rapper is not being welcomed with open arms, especially by his peers who have shunned him for taking a plea deal in the YSL Rico case.

On Tuesday, Gunna’s post on Instagram drew criticism as he addressed YSL as a label, a statement that directly contradicts his in-court acknowledgment that YSL was a gang. “N***** acting like they switching to a side But it’s only one side. #YslTheLabel #FreeThug&Yak GUNNA BACC,” he wrote.

The rapper continued with another post stating that he loved Lil Keed. “R.I.P KEED ILY & IMY TWIN,” Gunna wrote. The late rapper’s brother Lil Gotit had a sharp rebuke for Gunna’s previous post. Keed passed away last year may mere weeks after Young Thug and Gunna were arrested on racketeering charges.

“N***** need to stop that cap,” he wrote in one Instagram Story. He also added another post, “Don’t call me twin,” responding to Gunna’s second post.

Gunna via Twitter

Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk who also accepted a plea deal, also appeared to address Gunna’s post. “All that internet s*** not P, I’m being humble with u n*****,” he wrote.

Unfoonk InstagramUnfoonk Instagram

Gunna was the first defendant in the YSL case to take a plea deal, followed by seven others who received suspended sentences and time commuted for probation.

Since Gunna’s release, it appears that YSL affiliates have been laying the blame on him for taking the deal, thereby strengthening the prosecution case against Thug and his 13 co-defendants and causing a domino effect on the other defendants.

Last week, Lil Gotit reacted to reports that those who took plea deals were in good graces with Young Thug.

“Ain’t nobody talk to slime. Ya’ll tryna get back in the loop and s*** relaxxxxx this ain’t that keep pushin. God got lil Jeff ya’ll doin too much on this app mane.”