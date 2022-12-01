Youth Forum Will Create Platform to Capture Youth Ideas While Presenting UPP Solutions and Policies

Black Immigrant Daily News

The United Progressive Party’s (UPP) Mobilization efforts have intensified with the launch of UPPLiftment Week, a series of events designed to bring all generations on board to embrace the Party’s main message of “Relief, Recovery and Shared Prosperity.” This week of activities begins with the Youth Forum, which will be spearheaded by Progressive Youth, the youth arm of the (UPP). It will be held under the theme, YOUR VOICE MATTERS, on Sunday December 4th at 6pm at Freedom Hall, Lower Newgate Street.

The Youth Forum will feature a panel of UPP Candidates who will make presentations and policy announcements about youth development, housing, jobs, entrepreneurship, education, sports and other issues.

Youth delegates from all 16 constituencies will have an opportunity to contribute their ideas and provide feedback on the UPP’s plans and programs.

Guest moderators of the forum will be J’Truth, social media influencer and Chandera Codrington, attorney-at-law.

“The future of our nation is defined by the youth. They are some of our nation’s greatest assets and we want to ensure that they have a seat at the table to increase youth participation in governance,” said Hon. Jamale Pringle, Leader of the Opposition.

Youth engagement is high on the UPP agenda and the panel of candidates will create user-friendly pathways to speak directly to the youth on issues that this demographic cares deeply about.

According to UPP Political Leader, Harold Lovell, the UPP wants to create a better future for Antiguans and Barbudans of all generations.

“This forum provides a key opportunity to harness the energy of our youth in the development of our nation.

We need more intergenerational connections, conversations and collaboration to build the new inclusive Antigua and Barbuda that we envision for ourselves and generations to come.” Lovell said.

About Progressive Youth

The Progressive Youth is the youth arm of the United Progressive Party (UPP).

Its members are youth who are 15 to 35 years old.

The mission of the Progressive Youth is to empower young people through our five-point thematic focus P.E.A.C.E.:

1) P rovide a medium to express their needs and concerns

2) E ducate on the workings of our democracy

3) A ssist and advance their efforts to help those in need

4) C reate a movement United by the same goal

5) E nsure the interest of our youth is prioritised by those in power

Contact info: [email protected]

(268)736-4551