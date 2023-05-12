Young Thug Hospitalized For Undisclosed Illness Before Court

Young Thug was rushed to a hospital on Thursday (May 11, 2023) for an undisclosed illness before his court appearance.

The Atlanta rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, recently filed a fourth motion for bond with his defense attorneys citing health concerns, among other reasons, why they think the judge should grant him bail pending the outcome of the trial. While the judge has yet to rule on whether or not to grant him bond, Young Thug is currently being treated at the Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta after falling sick in jail.

His lawyers told Judge Glanville on Thursday that his condition is unknown, and the Sheriff’s department told him that he couldn’t see Williams in the hospital.

“I’ve asked the Sheriff department whether or not I’ll be able to or make contact with Mr. Williams, or if I’ll be able to see him at Grady, the response is probably not,” attorney Keith Adams told the judge. “So I have no idea what his condition is currently.”

The lawyer also reminded the judge that the 31-year-old rapper had a similar illness while being housed at the Dekalb county jail in February.

“I do know that he has had some difficulties of a similar sort in Dekalb county jail a few months ago, and so am also very concerned about his well being and his current condition,” Adams said.

The lawyer later asked the judge’s assistance in getting the Sheriff’s Department to allow him to see the rapper in the hospital. At the moment, Young Thug’s condition or nature of his illness is unknown, but in filing their motion for bond last month, his lawyers say he was sleep deprived and had access to very limited nutritional options.

“Mr. Williams is sleep deprived, mandated to wake up on court days between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. and not having more than five hours of sleep per night,” defense attorneys said. “By the end of the week, Mr. Williams is fighting to pay attention to the goings on in his case.”

On top of that, Young Thug’s brother, Quantavious Grier, popularly known as Unfoonk, was arrested earlier this month for probation violation after being caught with a firearm. Unfoonk was among several YSL co-defendants who took plea deals in December and were released from behind bars.