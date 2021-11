WTA’s stance on Peng has made it human rights champion, says former U.S. official

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The whereabouts of Peng, a former tennis doubles world number one, became a matter of international concern for nearly three weeks after she posted a message on social media alleging that a former top Chinese government official had sexually assaulted her. She re-appeared over the weekend in Beijing.

The WTA, the main organizational body for women’s tennis internationally, has called for a transparent investigation and assurances about Peng’s safety and well-being, and has threatened to pull out of tournaments in China over the matter.

“If you had told me a week-and-a-half ago that the Women’s Tennis Association was going to be the most effective and bravest human rights organization in the world I would have thought you were bananas but here we are,” Currie told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

“The WTA is essentially putting more than a billion dollars on the line over the life of a single member of the Women’s Tennis Association.”

