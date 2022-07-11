Women say they were drugged at summer gathering of Germany’s ruling party

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Berlin (CNN)Nine women have reported they were drugged by an unknown substance after attending the annual summer party of Germany’s Social Democratic Party (SPD) — whose Chancellor Olaf Scholz is a member — last week.

According to a police report, a 21-year-old woman started to feel “unwell and dizzy” Wednesday evening after eating and drinking at the party. Being unable to remember the previous day’s events, the woman had herself examined in hospital and filed a complaint with Berlin police.

Police told CNN on Monday that a toxic substance was found in the patient’s blood explaining her symptoms and amnesia.

“The task forces initiated an investigation procedure because of dangerous bodily injury against unknown and ordered a blood withdrawal, which was still accomplished in the hospital, for the purpose of toxicological analysis,” the police report says. Four additional cases were reported to the Criminal Investigation Department. An SPD spokesman told CNN that the reported cases had increased to nine.

“We encourage the victims who were attacked to come forward and press charges,” the SPD spokesman told CNN on Monday. “Since the beginning, we have supported the police to the best of our ability to ensure that this terrible incident is resolved,” he added.

