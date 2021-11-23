Woman with lung disease denied access to subway for not presenting vaccination card

Santo Domingo, DR. Mrs. Susana would make regular use of the subway this Tuesday morning at the Maria Montez station. Still, she was not allowed access because she did not present the vaccination card, which has been required in public spaces since October 18 as a measure to control the spread of the Covid-19 virus, and those not vaccinated can be inoculated. Susana, who did not want to give more details of her identity, said she could not be vaccinated because she has a pulmonary problem, but she had a coronavirus test at least a week ago. However, the test must be 48 hours to enter a facility, according to resolution number 00048 issued by the Ministry of Public Health. Susana’s case was registered in the long lines at the […]