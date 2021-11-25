Wilson Camacho: “In the Dominican Republic there are no longer untouchables”

“No one will be above the law.” Santo Domingo, DR The head of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for the Prosecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca), Wilson Camacho, assured no longer untouchables in the Dominican Republic and that no one is above the law. “There is one thing that has to be clear, gentlemen, in the Dominican Republic there are no longer untouchables, no one is above the law and anyone who the Public Prosecutor’s Office has evidence that they committed a crime, will be brought before the courts,” Camacho said. After leaving the courtroom, the deputy attorney general spoke where the coercive measures of the 13 accused in Operation Coral 5G were being heard, which was postponed until this Tuesday at 9:00 am. Camacho also indicated that the Public Prosecutor’s […]