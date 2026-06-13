Gustavo Petro dice que no acepta resultados del preconteo de las elecciones de Colombia Meléndez sale del banquillo y lleva a los Mets a vencer Marlins en 10 entrada "Solo una despoblación total de cerdos" erradicaría la peste porcina en el país, según especialista Tropas israelíes avanzan más en Líbano mientras los dos países dialogan en EEUU Merrill da un HR de dos carreras y los Padres derrotan a los Nacionales Santiago: Aplazan conocimiento de coerción contra imputados cibercrimen
World News

Will the new EU migration rules work? 

13 June 2026
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

The European Union Pact on Migration and Asylum took effect on Friday.

The policy is the culmination of years of tough negotiations between member states on how to handle incoming asylum seekers and other migrants.

list of 3 items

end of list

It introduces stricter measures for people who want to enter the EU.

Human rights groups and the left say the reforms could undermine the rights of people seeking refuge, but the right says the new policy doesn’t go far enough.

So, will it deter people from seeking refuge in Europe? And what role have the bloc’s politics played?

Presenter: Anna Francis-Burns

Guests:

Marta Welander – EU advocacy director at International Rescue Committee

Nathalie Tocci – Professor of practice at Johns Hopkins University SAIS Europe

Pieter Cleppe – Editor-in-chief at BrusselsReport.eu

 

Support us

Related News

04 June 2026

Trump official-turned-foe John Bolton accepts plea deal in documents case 

07 June 2026

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen collapses during match with Ukraine 

31 May 2026

Israeli forces push past Lebanon’s Litani River: How significant is it? 

07 June 2026

Lawsuit seeks to stop Trump’s planned White House UFC match 