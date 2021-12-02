WHO fears vaccines could be less effective against new variant

The World Health Organization (WHO) acknowledged that antiviral vaccines could be less effective against the new Omicron variant but insisted that there should be no cause for alarm, clarifying that they would continue to protect against severe forms of the disease. In its weekly epidemiological report, WHO, which has so far received notifications of cases of the new variant from 23 countries, indicates that some omicron mutations “could increase its ability to transmit and/or show some degree of resistance to immunity.” In other words, it is believed that existing vaccines – which may also be modified in the coming months to accommodate the omicron variant – may be less effective in preventing the simple transmission of COVID-19. This has already happened with the delta variant. Since it has become dominant […]