Where the majority of the people decides

by Cdr. Bud Slabbaert Voters in Switzerland, this Sunday approved by a clear margin legislation which introduced a special COVID-19 certificate that lets only people who have been vaccinated, recovered or tested negative attend public events and gatherings. Why is this worth to know especially when there are demonstrations all around against vaccinations or restrictions? No, in Switzerland it were not the politicians who decided, it was the Swiss population. How does that work? Despite claims of some countries that they have the oldest democracy or the most egalitarian democracy in the world, the Swiss are just not the kind of people claiming anything in the publicity, they just make things work in practice. They have what most others don’t have, and it is called Direct Democracy. And as for […]