What Does The Caribbean Export To The U.S.? 

News Americas, New York, NY, April 4, 2025: As U.S. President Donald Trump put in place steep tariffs on imports from numerous countries globally, including several Caribbean nations, the spotlight is once again on the Caribbean’s trade relationship with the United States. Amid rising concern, many are now asking: what exactly does the Caribbean export to the U.S.?

Here’s a look at what various Caribbean nations send to the United States.

Facing the harshest blow with a 38% tariff – the highest of any Caribbean country – Guyana’s exports to the U.S. reached $3.51 billion in 2023, a massive rise from just $255 million in 2018. Blindsided by the steep 38% tariffs imposed by the United States on its exports, the Government of Guyana is now seeking clarity and relief through diplomatic engagement with U.S. officials.

Key exports include:

Crude Petroleum – $3.1 billion

– $3.1 billion Gold

Rice

Fish

Timber

Sugar, molasses, and rum

Aluminum ore and ships

In 2024, Barbados exported $102.46 million worth of goods to the U.S., including:

Beverages, spirits, and vinegar – $22.5 million

– $22.5 million Mineral fuels and oils – $18.6 million

– $18.6 million Precious stones and metals – $12.4 million

With over 80% of its exports heading to the U.S., Haiti’s top exports are apparel-related:

Knit T-shirts – $419M

Knit sweaters – $152M

Men’s suits and shirts – over $100M combined

Total exports to the U.S. – $844M

In 2023, The Bahamas exported $3.01 billion, led by:

Refined petroleum – $1.35B

– $1.35B Passenger and cargo ships – $512M

– $512M Raw aluminum and crustaceans

In January 2025 alone, U.S. imports from Jamaica included:

Aluminum ore – $5.54M

– $5.54M Cassava, sauces, baked goods, and seasonings

Exports to the U.S. valued at $2.74M in 2023 included:

Scrap iron

Recreational boats

Jewelry

Hard liquor and flavored water

In 2023, the U.S. imported $5.51M in goods such as:

Molluscs – $1.66M

Crustaceans – $1.47M

Semiconductor devices

Exported $17.2M in 2023, with highlights including:

Paintings – $4.84M

Electrical transformers – $2.64M

Exported $7.53M in 2023, with top items being:

Processed fruits and nuts – $1.42M

Scrap copper and hard liquor

However, exports have declined from $47.1M in 2018.

With $16.4M in U.S. exports in 2023, main products were:

Measuring instruments – $4.51M

Electrical control boards and transformers

U.S. imports in 2024 reached $8.4M, with exports such as:

Bananas, arrowroot, and coconuts

Fish, seafood, textiles, and rum

Exported $5.9M to the U.S. in 2023, down from $13.8M in 2018. Top exports:

Hard liquor – $2.02M

Scrap iron and paintings

Exports totaled $13.3M in 2023, including:

Broadcasting equipment – $5.24M

Scrap iron and measuring instruments

In 2023, the U.S. imported $87.8M in goods, led by:

Fish fillets – $24.8M

Fresh and frozen non-fillet fish

Both French territories export primarily bananas, rum, and sugar, with Martinique also sending sailboats to the U.S.

Exported $3.26B to the U.S. in 2023. Top products:

Crude petroleum – $1.15B

Iron reductions – $593M

Petroleum gas – $539M

Sent $86.2M in exports to the U.S. in 2023, including:

Refined petroleum – $20.4M

Molasses – $18.6M

Raw sugar – $11.1M

These figures highlight the vital economic ties between the U.S. and the Caribbean. As the threat of higher tariffs looms, many regional leaders and businesses are closely watching developments and preparing to navigate the potential economic impact of Trump’s proposed trade measures.