West Ham beat Everton 2-0, piles more pressure on Lampard Loop Jamaica

West Ham beat Everton 2-0, piles more pressure on Lampard
60 minutes ago

West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, center, celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the English Premier League match against Everton at the London Stadium in London, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano).

LONDON (AP) — Jarrod Bowen scored twice for West Ham in a 2-0 win over Everton that kept Frank Lampard’s team in the English Premier League relegation zone on Saturday.

Everton’s winless run in all competitions extended to 10 games as Lampard approaches the one-year mark as manager.

The Chelsea great has received public backing from ownership but the task gets only tougher with Everton next facing league leader Arsenal followed by a visit to Anfield.

Bowen connected twice in a seven-minute span in the first half at London Stadium. He poked it home from close range after Kurt Zouma’s headed flick in the 34th minute. Bowen then one-timed Michail Antonio’s cross to double the lead.

Everton briefly threatened late in the first half when Alex Iwobi’s low shot toward the corner was deflected wide by Declan Rice.

Veteran striker Danny Ings made his West Ham debut as a second-half substitute a day after completing his transfer from Aston Villa.

