Wendy Williams Staff Leaking Health Info Amid ‘Masturbation’, Her Son Reacts

Wendy Williams’ health is again in the spotlight and her son Kevin Hunter Jr. is reacting.

The Talk Show host has been reportedly dealing with concerning health issues since last year, and she has been on a break as she is seen spending time with her son. However, few details have been shared about her absence from the controversial talk show until now.

Recent reports have surfaced, giving insight into why the talk show host was taken off the show. Williams’ team had previously said that she had been sick, but a recent report claiming that while filming the Wendy Williams Show from her home due to the COVID-19 prohibiting gatherings, the 57-year-old had drunk too much alcohol. She reportedly “began stripping down and touching herself in an inappropriate way” in view of those present at the house.

Wendy Williams had previously checked herself into rehab in 2019, but in 2020, her behavior became weird, leading to requests to her manager to check on her. However, onlookers called 911 to render help after an intoxicated Williams, among other things, began masturbating and acting out.

The publication further states that after the police were called, Wendy became enraged, and she was later “hospitalized for weeks.” Wendy’s absence from the sow was later explained away as health complications due to her Graves’ disease.

“In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment,” a statement from the show had read.

Meanwhile, Wendy seems to be back on her feet, but Yahoo Life sources claim that she “does not want to associate with anybody who was [at her house] that day.”

Wendy Williams has not commented publicly on the reason for her hiatus from the show. However, there have been reports that she is battling dementia. However, a video shared by her son over the holiday period showed that she was recovering and appeared well.

According to Page Six, sources say there is a lot of truth surrounding the reports in the media as members of her team are purposely leaking details about her health.

“The remaining staff speak amongst themselves,” sources revealed. “But a lot of the stories going around do have some truth to them. A lot of the staff have already left so [the ones who remain] do not feel like they still have loyalty to Wendy.”

Some sources are saying that the talk show host requires help to do basic functions like getting dress and her fans shouldn’t expect her to return to The Wendy Williams Show.

Wendy Williams has had a love hate relaionship with celebrities over the years especially some of those in the hip hop community like Chris Brown, 50 Cent and recently NBA YoungBoy, whom she called out for having multiple children at a young age.

Meanwhile, Wendy Williams’s son she shared with her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, has reacted to the latest reports via his Instagram Story where he pretty much calls it cap.

Instagram

Kevin Hunter Jr. reshared a tweet from rapper Bandman Kevo that reads, “When the hate don’t work they start telling lies.”