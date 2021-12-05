Weather conditions for today

In the first hours of the day, some clouds are observed that could cause weak and isolated rains towards provinces on the Atlantic coast such as La Altagracia El Seibo, Hato Mayor, Samana, and Maria Trinidad Sanchez, caused by the transport of cloudiness generated by the wind from the east to our territory, as reported by the National Meteorology Office. (ONAMET) Onamet explained that this pattern is expected to prevail the rest of the day and night hours, where occasional clouds will continue accompanied by scattered rains towards provinces in the north, northeast, southeast, and the Central mountain range. Meanwhile, rainfall will be much scarcer for the rest of the country, and a clear environment with little rain will prevail. Temperatures will continue to be pleasant at night and early […]