Water Authority Cayman announced on its social media page that orders for trucked water for customers in Cayman Brac will now be limited to 2000 gallons.

Water Authority explained that the restriction was because there was a large increase in water demand at the Cayman Brac office over the past 2-3 months.

Water Authority urges all customers to manage their supply and order before they run out, as deliveries are on a ‘first come, first served’ basis.