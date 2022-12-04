WATCH: PSOJ calls for ‘big fish’ involved in corruption to be caught Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

In arguing that Jamaica has a serious corruption problem, President of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), Keith Duncan, is calling for a change in the mind-set relative to the management of corruption locally.

Duncan is also suggesting that it is time that corruption prevention agencies such as the Financial Investigations Division (FID) and Integrity Commission, catch the “big fish” involved in corruption.

“We must begin to catch some big fish now, because our people need to see some examples that are not only them that are suffering the consequences. They need to know that justice is for all, and not just for some,” he declared further.

The call by Duncan was made at the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service’s Public Bodies Corporate Governance Awards on Thursday.

In making his case, the PSOJ head said crime and corruption are “inextricably” linked, leading to significant costs to the economy.

Specifically to corruption, he pointed to Transparency International’s Corruption Index, on which Jamaica has made little progress over the years.

In arguing that more than 85 per cent of Jamaicans believe both of the island’s political parties are corrupt, Duncan expressed the view that it appears that the country has “accepted the level of corruption in the same way as our crime epidemic, where we accept this as being normal.

“That is something that we now need to have a mind-set change in the same way we have been able to manage our fiscal affairs and our economy,” Duncan charged.

He implored both the public and private sectors to take responsibility relative to corruption, arguing that it is an issue in both sectors.

The annual Public Bodies’ Corporate Governance Awards is a collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service and the PSOJ.

It is geared at identifying and rewarding public bodies that have established high standards of corporate governance disclosure and practices.

NewsAmericasNow.com