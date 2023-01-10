WATCH: Pierre Upbeat About Prospects For Economic Growth – St. Lucia Times

WATCH: Pierre Upbeat About Prospects For Economic Growth – St. Lucia Times
Black Immigrant Daily News

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has indicated that his Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) administration has laid the foundation for renewed economic growth.

“The good news is, we ended 2022 in a much better place than where we started. We have entered 2023 with renewed optimism for the prospects of our economic growth,” Pierre declared in a New Year address on Sunday.

More in this report from Rehani Isidore:

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

NewsAmericasNow.com