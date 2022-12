– Advertisement –

The Pierre Administration has secured more than XCD 277 million from a loan agreement with the Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China to finance part of the 2022-23 Budget.

The Lower House debated and passed the resolution authorising the Finance Minister to secure the funding on December 6, 2022.

More from Rehani Isidore:

– Advertisement –

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

– Advertisement –