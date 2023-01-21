WATCH: Choiseul Residents Get New Homes – St. Lucia Times

·1 min read
WATCH: Choiseul Residents Get New Homes – St. Lucia Times
Black Immigrant Daily News

Several residents of Choiseul are proud new homeowners thanks to the efforts of the island’s principal investment promotion agency, Invest Saint Lucia.

We hear more in this video news release.  

SOURCE: Invest Saint Lucia

