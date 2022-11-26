WASA: Areas without pipe-borne water owing to bad weather

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

WASA site in Caroni. – File photo

Continuous rainfall in northeast Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday has negatively affected the operations of the Water and Sewerage Authority’s treatment facilities, leaving many areas with no pipe-borne water.

According to WASA, the adverse weather caused several issues including power failure due a branch falling on electricity lines, turbid river conditions, and a broken raw water main.

In the North East, 12 surface-water treatment facilities were affected, which would have an impact on several areas including Matura, Toco, Balandra, parts of Arima, Valencia, La Pastora, Cumuto, Wallerfield, Malabar, and more. While the areas served by the North Oropouche would receive low pressure.

The North Coast is also without water including Tyrico, Rincon, Las Cuevas, La Fillette, and Blanchisseuse.

In Tobago, the Richmond and Highlands Road facilities were affected, and river conditions were being assessed to begin cleaning work. The facilities serve Mason Hall, Moriah, Goodwood, Glamorgan, Argyle, Roxborough, and other areas in Tobago.

WASA said conditions are constantly being monitored to get the facilities operating in the shortest possible time.

NewsAmericasNow.com