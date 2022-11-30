Warder caught trying to smuggle banned items into prison — DCS Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Warder caught trying to smuggle banned items into prison — DCS Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Warder caught trying to smuggle banned items into prison — DCS

Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Thursday, December 1

Rich vs wealthy: Why more money can lead to more problems

French federation files complaint over disallowed goal

West Indies bowlers toil against Australia on 1st day of opening test

Young firefighter dies after being mowed down while on duty

Mexico beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 but fall short at World Cup

Messi and Argentina advance at World Cup, beat Poland 2-0

Amazing Concrete moves to cement market position with new location

St Catherine councillor calls for cops to silence noisy motorcycles

Wednesday Nov 30

25?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

13 minutes ago

The entrance to the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in downtown Kingston. (File photo)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A correctional officer who allegedly attempted to smuggle a cellular phone and marijuana into the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre has been arrested.

The correctional officer, who is assigned to the institution, was taken into custody on Tuesday evening.

A release from the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said he was in the process of entering the facility when his “conduct aroused the suspicion of his superior officers”.

“This led to a search of his person upon which three packages were found, one containing a cellular phone and the other two appeared to contain vegetable matter resembling marijuana,” the release said.

DCS said the Elletson Road police were contacted, and the officer was arrested.

“The leadership of the DCS strongly condemns the smuggling of prohibited articles into correctional centres. The Corrections Act (Amendment) 2021 clearly defines prohibited articles, as well as provides for harsher penalties for correctional officers attempting to introduce such prohibited articles into correctional centres and for inmates found with these articles,” the release said.

It added that the amendment has created a modern legal framework for the DCS to operate and provide resources for correctional services to be undertaken in a specific manner and will become enforceable to determine the appropriate sanctions in these circumstances.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Warder caught trying to smuggle banned items into prison — DCS

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Thursday, December 1

Business

Rich vs wealthy: Why more money can lead to more problems

More From

Jamaica News

Eight months later, dead man still on court list

A man who died in police custody while awaiting trial for murder might not rest in peace anytime soon, as the police are yet to bring evidence of his death to the Home Circuit Court.

Fitzroy Minott

Jamaica News

Donna Haynes, the voice on many phones, passes

Tributes flow for voice actor

Jamaica News

Bus driver attacks babymother after finding man in child’s bed

A bus driver, who allegedly injured his child’s mother in a fight after going to her house and seeing a grown man lying in his seven-year-old daughter’s bed, is to go to dispute resolution.

See also

The 36-

Lifestyle

Interesting facts: Sweet potatoes aren’t potatoes

Sweet potatoes and common potatoes may share part of a name and the spotlight at Thanksgiving meals, but the two are entirely different plants — and sweet potatoes aren’t even potatoes.

While both

Jamaica News

Child from Waterhouse, Kingston found wandering in St Ann

The Spanish Town Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate the relatives of a child identified as Lemoy Nesbeth Jr, who was found wandering in Ocho Rios, St Ann on Monday, November 28

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Messi and Argentina advance at World Cup, beat Poland 2-0

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Rest easy, football fans. Lionel Messi will grace the World Cup stage at least one more time.

The Argentina great had a penalty saved but his team still beat Poland 2-0

NewsAmericasNow.com