Wall Street opens in red and the Dow falls 2% with the new variant of covid

Wall Street opened this Friday in red. Its leading indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrialists, fell a remarkable 2%, dragged by the fears that the new variant of covid-19 in South Africa has aroused, reported yesterday by the World Organization of the Health (WHO). Five minutes after the start of the New York Stock Exchange session, the Dow Jones fell 715.15 points, to 35,089.23, while the selective S&P 500 fell 1.22% or 57.59 units, to 4,643, 87. The composite index of the Nasdaq market, in which the technology companies with the largest capitalization are listed, fell 0.79% or 125.15 integers, to 15,720.08. The New York park was affected by the worrying variant of the coronavirus detected in South Africa, which is feared could be more contagious and influence the effectiveness of […]