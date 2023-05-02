Vybz Kartel’s Baby Mother and Sons Shares Dramatic Encounter With Police At Their Home

There was a brief standoff between security forces who tried to gain entry to the home of Tanesha ‘Shorty’ Johnson, the mother of three of Vybz Kartel’s children.

A family member of Johnson shared a live video showing half a dozen officers attempting to gain entry to the home without a warrant. The Jamaica Constabulary Force has not commented on the incident.

However, fans of the artist shared their outrage at the way the police handled the matter. In the live video shared by Urban Islandz, the resident accused the police of harassing them.

“From unnu hear the last name one whole heap ah excitement and all kinda something. Ah sleep me a sleep and unu wake me up. I hope say when unu hear gunman unu run go and lick down boy and excitement… Unu make people look bad. Yah crossis. The blood of Jesus against unu,” Johnson passionately tells an officer who is seen wearing a brown uniform.

Vybz Kartel’s baby mother Tanesha ‘Shorty’ Johnson and their sons, Likke Vybz and Likkle Addi, aka UTG

The same police officer is heard telling Johnson, “Mi knock on the door…alright have a nice day,” before leaving.

Another woman named Britnay said to be a relative of Johnson, can be heard talking to the officers. In the video, Tanesha Johnson and Vybz Kartel’s second son, Likkle Addi, is seen shirtless.

The officers all carried firearms, and one officer was seen holding a long rifle and could be heard telling the woman she could not video them in the home.

“It nuh illegal fi video. This is not a working place, this is a house. All now mi nuh see the warrant. Where is the warrant?” Johnson was heard telling the group of police officers.

It’s unclear why officers were at the home of Johnson and her sons. Days ago, her son Likkle Addi shared on a live video that he was threatened by a security guard in Ocho Rios when he went to buy breakfast. The young man said the security guard harassed him and threatened to harm him. He said he did not know why the security guards may have wanted to harm him and appeared shaken by the incident, which he live-streamed for his safety.

Fans of the artist shared their disapproval. “Dem Inna di woman house and a tell her seh she cah video? A who train dem police yah?” one said. “Why are they in the house? That’s someone’s private residence. Thank God Britnay smart and recorded them in the house with the guns,” another said.

“Weh the rass him mean step from behind me? Weh them a do inna the people them house? Them have warrant? Yo JAMAICANS please to learn your rights,” another added.

Vybz Kartel previously spoke about a broader conspiracy in the police force that he believed people in high places orchestrated to put him behind bars. In the meantime, Vybz Kartel nor his attorney have not yet reacted to the incident. The incarcerated deejay is currently awaiting the outcome of his appeal in the UK’s Privy Council, the final appeal court used by the Jamaican justice system.