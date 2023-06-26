Vybz Kartel and Likkle Vybz Makes Perfect “Lemonade” For The Summer

Rising dancehall artist Likkle Vybz says he has recorded one of the ‘songs of the summer,’ which features his father, Vybz Kartel.

The young artiste, whose name is Jaheim, goes by the moniker ‘Likkle Vybz’ and is set to release his song “Lemonade” on his debut EP Star Life. The project is set for release on Friday, June 30, almost a week of delay from the original date of June 23.

Speaking to Urban Islandz, the artiste revealed that this song would make his 10th collaboration with his father over the decade-plus years since he has been in the business of music, having started as a pre-teen with his younger brother Likkle Addi.

“It’s a great experience because each time you learn something new, you always try to do better. This song is one for the summer and it’s a nice song for the people,” the artiste said.

The artiste has revealed a teaser of the visuals for the song on his Instagram account, showing women whining by a poolside with yellow drips falling over their bodies. He explained that he is still finalizing the tracks for the album, but the project would be ready for release on June 30.

As for the song’s vibe, he said he’s hoping for the track to be a dancing party vibe.

“Something you can dance to but really it’s just talking about how clean and fresh we are at all times and overall living the star lifestyle, especially for the summer.”

Likkle Vybz also revealed that his promotions company, “The perfect promotions,” has landed a partnership deal with tourist attraction Margaritaville in Ocho Rios to run off a party series every Friday in July.

The “Perfect Summer Series” starts on Saturday, July 1, at Margaritaville Ocho Rios in St. Ann.