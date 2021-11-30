Vice President: Country is very vigilant against risks of new omicron variant

Casa de Campo, La Romana. DR The Dominican Republic remains very vigilant in the face of the threat of the new omicron variant entering Dominican territory, which would delay the return of the desired normality. This was stated by the vice president of the Republic and coordinator of the Health Cabinet, Raquel Pena, when presenting the topic “The impact and management of COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic,” at the “Casa de Campo Global Forum: Trends in a world in transformation,” which takes place in the country. Pena said that the emergence of variants of the virus, including the new omicron, shows more than ever that the intelligent articulation between the scientific world and the political, social, and economic spheres is, at the present moment, more necessary than ever. In this sense, […]