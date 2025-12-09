Veteran Gospel Artist Releases New Single Offering Hope To Jamaicans Affected By Hurricane Melissa 

News Americas, New York, Tues. Dec. 9, 2025: Internationally acclaimed Jamaican gospel artist Robert Bailey has released his highly anticipated new single, “Breakthrough,” dedicating the uplifting track to Jamaicans recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Melissa.

Robert Bailey with sons Joel (left) and Renaldo. (PHOTO COURTESY OF MARIE BERBICK MINISTRIES INTERNATIONAL)

Described as an “anthem of hope,” the single is now available on all major streaming platforms. Bailey says the song is a reminder that “no matter how dark the storm, a breakthrough always follows the struggle.”

“Breakthrough” marks a vibrant new chapter for Bailey, whose music ministry spans more than 35 years, including his years as one half of the celebrated gospel duo Robert and Jenieve. Blending Afrobeats and reggae, the track features lyrics penned by Bailey and his wife, Reverend Marie Berbick-Bailey, and aims to resonate with listeners navigating hardship and uncertainty.

Although its message seems tailor-made for the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, Bailey revealed that the single was completed before the storm, with its release originally planned for the same week the hurricane hit Jamaica.

“My producer friend Leighton Murray encouraged me to get back into the studio, and ‘Breakthrough’ was the first fruit of that season,” Bailey explained. “But when I saw the devastation in Jamaica, I knew I had to dedicate it to my people. It’s a song to uplift, strengthen and remind us that God always carries us through.”

Bailey, who now resides in Queens, New York, said watching heartbreaking scenes from the island compelled him to offer the single as a source of healing. Still, he remains confident in Jamaica’s resilience.

“My heart broke, but I know my Jamaican people – proud, hardworking and strong. We will bounce back,” he said.

BROWNS TOWN BORN

Born in Browns Town, St. Ann, the same area where the father of former US VP Kamala Harris was born, Bailey grew up in a musically gifted Christian family and began performing widely as a teenager. After winning the Youth for Christ singing competition, he joined The Life Singers, managed by Dale Flynn. He later married fellow group member Jenieve Hibbert, daughter of reggae legend Toots Hibbert, and the pair achieved international gospel acclaim with hits such as Preacher Man, I Can Never Outlove the Lord and The Clay.

Despite their 2018 divorce, Bailey and Hibbert’s contributions remain foundational to contemporary Jamaican gospel music. Bailey has since returned to the studio and plans to release a full album in 2026.

“Breakthrough,” more upbeat than Bailey’s traditionally soulful style, signals an intentional evolution. Bailey credits his wife Reverend Berbick-Bailey – known as “The People’s Pastor”- for helping shape the song’s direction and melody.

“I’m blessed to have my wife walking with me through this new musical season,” Bailey said. “This song was birthed through faith and partnership.”

Bailey continues to perform across the United States and internationally, often alongside his sons Joel and Renaldo, whom he describes as “tremendously gifted singers.” He says balancing family, ministry and music has only strengthened his gratitude.

“I see the hand of God moving. I’m honored to share this journey with my family and to offer music that inspires hope,” he said.

“Breakthrough” is now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music and all major digital platforms. More information is available on Bailey’s social channels at RobertOBaileyMusic.

LISTEN to “Breakthrough” here