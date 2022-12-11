Veteran broadcaster Henry ‘Busha’ Stennett has died Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Henry Stennett, a former radio broadcaster renowned for his iconic voice on morning traffic reports on local radio, has died.

He passed away on Sunday morning after ailing for some time, reports have indicated

Stennett worked for many years at Radio Jamaica (RJR) in various capacities, including as a disc jockey, radio announcer, programmes manager and executive producer.

He was also one of the mellow voices behind RJR’s 94 FM morning traffic reports for many years.

Stennett, popularly known as ‘Busha’, eventually left the radio station as part of its senior management in 2006.

Many persons have reacted to his passing, and have sent condolences to his family.

“Just heard that dear Henry Stennett has passed away. His rich voice and gentle manner will always remain with us,” tweeted communications consultant, senior advocate and columnist, Jean Lowrie-Chin.

“He was a wonderful reader at Stella Maris. May his soul rest in peace,” she added.

Businesswoman Yaneek Page tweeted: “I remember his voice as a child going to school in the mornings. Condolences. May he rest.”

Another Twitter user, @DrG_d_Chemist, wrote: “ALL the radio personalities we grew up with are dying!! Condolences to his family.”

NewsAmericasNow.com