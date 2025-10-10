Brito, Lake y Cordero entre los 26 que participaron en el primer entrenamiento del Escogido Rocchio y Naylor impulsan 5 en la octava entrada, Guardianes vencen a los Tigres y empatan serie 1-1 Carlos Peña: del bate a los libros y las maestrías Juan Guerrero, con 23 puntos y 12 rebotes, pone a San Carlos en primer lugar al superar a El Millón Ministerio de Trabajo destaca que 275 mil nuevos cotizantes ingresaron a la TSS en 6 meses Presidente del Licey: "Buscamos jugadores que sean liceistas"
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize 

10 October 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
María Corina Machado, a key opposition leader in Venezuela, has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025.

“She is receiving the Nobel Peace Prize for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela, and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee, awarding the prize on Friday at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo said.

The 2024 award was given to Nihon Hidankyo, the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organisations, “for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons”.

The recognition honoured the organisation’s decades-long campaign to abolish nuclear weapons and preserve the testimonies of the survivors of the US atomic bomb attacks on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

More to come…

 

