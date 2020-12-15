Venezuela bars Dominican Republic passenger flights

Santo Domingo.- Venezuela president, Nicolás Maduro, on Mon. announced a ban on flights to and from the Dominican Republic, alleging that from this country they are “getting people full” of COVID-19. Maduro’s announcement was immediately put into effect by Venezuela’s Civil Aeronautics, “in compliance with the disposition of the National Executive.” “As of this moment, only commercial air operations from and to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela with the countries of Turkey, Mexico and Bolivia will remain open,” the agency later posted in a statement on social networks.

