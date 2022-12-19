Vehicle Hits Utility Pole In Vieux Fort – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Monday, a Suzuki Grand Vitara with three occupants hit a utility pole in Canelles, Vieux Fort, resulting in two people being transported to hospital by the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS).

Emergency personnel from the Vieux Fort and Micoud fire stations rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at about noon.

The emergency crew immobilised two patients before transporting them to St. Jude Hospital.

Eyewitnesses said a crew from the St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC) was on hand to secure the broken utility pole de-energise the power line.

