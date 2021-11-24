Vaccination against covid-19 sinks into silence

Santo Domingo, DR Wrapped in deafening silence, that’s how the days go by in hospital facilities, sports areas, parking lots, and other spaces set up to carry out the National Vaccination Plan. A few who do not add, among all, more than 50 or 60 immunized are the only ones who, with their arrival, interrupt with their steps the serenity of where they used to have to queue to enter. “You look for now and you see silence, you look the other way and you see silence too,” were the words with which one of the collaborators of the vaccination spot that works in the karate pavilion of the Olympic Center described the daily environment. Empty chairs, a crestfallen staff, and the chemical compound against COVID-19 sheltered is the panorama […]