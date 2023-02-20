UWI, disgruntled students in talks following protest

Black Immigrant Daily News

A high level meeting involving administrators at the University of the West Indies, Mona (UWI) and representatives of Chancellor and Mary Seacole halls is now under way.

The meeting comes following a protest last night by disgruntled students from both halls who demonstrated over an incident at a sporting event.

It is being alleged that a student was assaulted by a licensed firearm holder.

The dispute reportedly stemmed from discrepancies with a race.

Details on what transpired after the race remain unclear.

The upset students have called for the removal of an unnamed resident adviser and Dr Nadeen Spence, the Students Services and Development Manager for Mary Seacole Hall.

The police were called in last night and they defused the situation and took the firearm holder into custody.

Another protest by the students was planned for this morning but Chancellor Hall Chairman Shaquille Ramsay told The Gleaner that the students have decided to postpone further demonstrations pending the outcome of today’s meeting.

An earlier meeting reportedly took place with the security apparatus of the university.

While noting that students have a right to protest, campus registrar Dr Donovan Stanbury urged them to allow the talks to take place.

Stanbury also reiterated that the matter is being addressed.

