Usher Rethinks Serenading Gabrielle Union In Front Dwyane Wade

Usher stops himself from serenading Gabrielle Union after realizing she was at his concert with her husband, Dwyane Wade.

The R&B singer has been notorious for serenading celebrity women at his Las Vegas residency concerts all summer and even caused a rift between some women and their partners, including Keke Palmer, who briefly split with the father of her child, Darius Jackson after she was serenade by the singer. We also saw him serenade Quavo’s rumored girlfriend, Erica Fontaine.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade were among the celebrity crowd at the show on Sunday night at Usher’s first show of his new residency at La Seine Musicale in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. The Texas singer usually sang directly to his celebrity guests, especially the women, and Union was no exception.

Usher kept his distance, although he appeared tempted to see if the actress would oblige for him to serenade her. She didn’t, and he backed off when he also noticed the NBA legend keeping a close watch on him.

“Let’s not get carried away,” the singer told the audience. “Y’know, this is Dwyane Wade — I ain’t crazy! That man will knock my whole head off and then dunk it!”

Dwyane Wade later shared the clip on his Instagram Story with the caption, “Love and Respect [crown emoji].” The basketball player also tagged Usher in the post while showing his appreciation for respecting his wife’s boundaries.

Usher and Keke Palmer released a music video, “Boyfriend,” in August following the drama with her baby daddy. Nevertheless, the actress and Jackson reunited or at least appeared to have rekindled their relationship a few weeks ago. The couple has a son together and have been dating for a few years. Perhaps the R&B singer managed to patch things back up for the two of them behind the scenes.

After the incident in Vegas, Darius Jackson scolded Keke Palmer, telling her that she was a mother.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife and mother of his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he wrote on Twitter.