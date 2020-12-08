USAID to help rid Samaná Bay of plastic pollution

Press Release Santo Domingo. – The United States Government through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) signed an agreement with the Center for the Conservation and Eco-Development of the Bay of Samaná and its Environment (CEBSE ) and its associates, the Samaná Environmental Forum and Dominican Ecoservices to identify and analyze a series of practical methods to reduce the amount of plastics and the impact of waste through changes in community and domestic management of these. This agreement is made under USAID’s Clean Cities, Blue Ocean program. Through this agreement, CEBSE and its associates will meet with members, communities and businesses in the province of Samaná to carry out a community investigation on how the population produces and disposes of waste and the reasons behind these practices. Based […]