US requires Covid-19 test 24 hours in advance from travelers

The United States government will require from “the beginning of next week” all foreign travelers who want to enter the country to present a negative test for Covid-19, carried out the day before departure, and to be vaccinated, the White House reported Thursday. The president, Joe Biden, reported on a series of measures to boost vaccination and deal with the spread of Covid-19 during the winter after the first case of the new variant of coronavirus Omicron was known in the country on Wednesday. Meanwhile, for internal displacement, President Biden will announce an extension of the mandatory use of face masks on planes, trains, and other means of public transportation until mid-March, a senior official said. The new measures seek to reassure Americans and show that Biden is doing everything in his power to prevent the pandemic […]